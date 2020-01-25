Dr. Jose Velazquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Velazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Velazquez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Guada and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Jackson Medical Group9380 SW 150th St, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 256-5018Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Excelente Dr ,muy capacitado,su trato médico paciente es magnífico y explica todo con mucha paciencia.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396902839
- Chicago Medical School
- Universidad De Guada
- Universidad de Guadalajara
- Internal Medicine
