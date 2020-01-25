Overview

Dr. Jose Velazquez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Guada and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Velazquez works at Jackson Medical Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.