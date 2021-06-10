Dr. Jose Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Velez, MD
Dr. Jose Velez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Renal Associates PA, 4458 Medical Dr Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78229, (210) 614-1515
Bma Eagle Pass, 3065 Megan St, Eagle Pass, TX 78852, (830) 773-9545
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I met Dr. Velez while hospitalized at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital for renal failure due to kidney stone obstruction. He has been a big help stopping my stone formation after a rough six months of repeated hospitalization, urologic procedures, significant pain and some real close calls. Dr. Velez is easy to reach, easy to talk to, informative, genuinely compassionate and caring and has been very good at planning my treatment and explaining then why and how. Results speak for themselves. I am truly grateful and would recommend him as both a doctor and a kidney specialist. To my understanding he works with all kidney issues from stones to transplants. We have done both in hospital and telemed appointments saving me long trips to San Antonio for analysis of my latest lab work. Today many doctors see so many patients they can be a bit cold or robotic in their care of you. Dr. Velez remembers me, my case and issues, and has a plan to make me better. Thank you.
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
