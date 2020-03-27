See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Escondido, CA
Dr. Jose Veliz, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.2 (61)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jose Veliz, MD

Dr. Jose Veliz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Veliz works at Palomar Spine & Pain in Escondido, CA with other offices in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Veliz's Office Locations

    Escondido Office
    255 N Elm St Ste 101, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Vista Office
    1938 Via Ctr, Vista, CA 92081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 27, 2020
    Have referred friends to Dr velix. My primary Dr Lara le referred me to him. Thank you Dr le. Great results.
    Nathan Phillips — Mar 27, 2020
    About Dr. Jose Veliz, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235197716
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
