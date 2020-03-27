Dr. Jose Veliz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veliz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Veliz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Escondido Office255 N Elm St Ste 101, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Vista Office1938 Via Ctr, Vista, CA 92081 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Have referred friends to Dr velix. My primary Dr Lara le referred me to him. Thank you Dr le. Great results.
About Dr. Jose Veliz, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
