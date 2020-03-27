Overview of Dr. Jose Veliz, MD

Dr. Jose Veliz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Veliz works at Palomar Spine & Pain in Escondido, CA with other offices in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.