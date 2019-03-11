Dr. Jose Venzor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venzor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Venzor, MD
Dr. Jose Venzor, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
El Paso Office11410 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 592-6269
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
My daughter has had health issues since birth when she contracted RSV. That was 23 years ago. But once she started seeing Dr. Venzor the vast majority of her breathing problems have disappeared. She has more energy, and now leads a much better life, and that is simply because she finally found a physician who cares more about his patients than his bottom line.
About Dr. Jose Venzor, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447254784
- University New Mex
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Venzor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venzor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venzor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venzor has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Nasopharyngitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venzor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venzor speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Venzor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venzor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venzor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venzor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.