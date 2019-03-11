Overview

Dr. Jose Venzor, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Venzor works at Southwest Allergy/Asthma Assocs in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Nasopharyngitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.