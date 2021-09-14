Overview of Dr. Jose Vidaurre, MD

Dr. Jose Vidaurre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Ciencias Medicas de Centro America and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Vidaurre works at Jose A. Vidaurre MD in Oakland Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.