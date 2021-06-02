Overview of Dr. Jose Vigario, DO

Dr. Jose Vigario, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Monmouth Junction, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Vigario works at South Brunswick Twp. Health Dept. in Monmouth Junction, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Lipid Disorders and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.