Dr. Jose Vilaro, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jose Vilaro, MD

Dr. Jose Vilaro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Vilaro works at Modern Urology in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vilaro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Urology
    3400 Coral Way Ste 500, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 603-8684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Oscar Health
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jose Vilaro, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093127631
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
    • Universidad Central Del Caribe
    • Urology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jose Vilaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vilaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vilaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vilaro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vilaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

