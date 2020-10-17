Dr. Villagomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- CA
- Los Angeles
- Dr. Jose Villagomez, MD
Dr. Jose Villagomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jose Villagomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Villagomez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sana Medical Group Inc12099 W Washington Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90066 Directions (310) 398-3803Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Infectious Diseases
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stitches
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Well Baby Care
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Wound Care and Management
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Villagomez?
I feel that Dr. Villagomez is a great Doctor and takes his time with his patients.
About Dr. Jose Villagomez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699717462
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- La Co/USC
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- UCSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villagomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villagomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villagomez works at
Dr. Villagomez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Villagomez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villagomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villagomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villagomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.