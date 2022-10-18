See All Pain Medicine Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Jose Villarreal, MD

Pain Medicine
3.1 (57)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jose Villarreal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.

Dr. Villarreal works at Pain and Spine Center in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain and Spine Center
    5652 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 351-1155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Oct 18, 2022
My personal physician referred Dr. Villarreal to me due to problems caused by issues in my cervical spine. I had heard from colleagues that getting an appointment with a pain management specialist could sometimes be a long wait. My request for an appointment was given for within a few days. The did all admission paperwork days before my appointment time. Once I arrived on my appointment date there was a very short wait in the office lobby before I was seen. Throughout my initial contact with the doctor and his support staff I was thoroughly pleased with the care and concern everyone showed me. On the date of my procedure I arrived one half hour before the appointed time. The doctor was running a little early so I was ushered in and the procedure started shortly thereafter. I was out and back at home before the anticipated 2 hours processing time. I could not be more satisfied with Dr. Villarreal and his office staff. My experience was totally positive from start to finish.
Michael D Faulkner — Oct 18, 2022
    Michael D Faulkner — Oct 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jose Villarreal, MD
    About Dr. Jose Villarreal, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548231848
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Residency
    • Univeristy Miami
    Internship
    • Texas Tech
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

