Dr. Jose Villarreal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jose Villarreal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Pain and Spine Center5652 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 351-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
My personal physician referred Dr. Villarreal to me due to problems caused by issues in my cervical spine. I had heard from colleagues that getting an appointment with a pain management specialist could sometimes be a long wait. My request for an appointment was given for within a few days. The did all admission paperwork days before my appointment time. Once I arrived on my appointment date there was a very short wait in the office lobby before I was seen. Throughout my initial contact with the doctor and his support staff I was thoroughly pleased with the care and concern everyone showed me. On the date of my procedure I arrived one half hour before the appointed time. The doctor was running a little early so I was ushered in and the procedure started shortly thereafter. I was out and back at home before the anticipated 2 hours processing time. I could not be more satisfied with Dr. Villarreal and his office staff. My experience was totally positive from start to finish.
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548231848
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Univeristy Miami
- Texas Tech
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Stanford University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Villarreal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villarreal works at
Dr. Villarreal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villarreal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villarreal speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Villarreal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villarreal.
