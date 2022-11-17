Dr. Jose Vitto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Vitto, MD
Overview of Dr. Jose Vitto, MD
Dr. Jose Vitto, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Los Andes and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Vitto works at
Dr. Vitto's Office Locations
-
1
Vitto MD8585 Sunset Dr Ste 107, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 274-3393
-
2
Indiana Spine Group13225 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 228-7000
-
3
Indiana Spine Group - Greenwood747 E County Line Rd Ste L, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 893-1960
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vitto?
Had the radiofrequency nerve ablation procedure done. WOW! highly recommend to anyone suffering from chronic low back pain. After 36 plus years of dealing with this, finally a doctor who actually helped me. My severe arthritis pain is pretty much gone! I highly recommend Dr. Vitto and his staff. Can't put into words how much better I feel. Thank you all so much! Very caring and compassionate!!!
About Dr. Jose Vitto, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962698704
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine-Department Of Anesthesiology
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
- Universidad Los Andes
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitto accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitto works at
Dr. Vitto has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vitto speaks Spanish.
191 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.