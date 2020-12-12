Overview

Dr. Jose Yeguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Colo-Rectal Surgery, Jackson Memorial Hospital & Minimally Invasive Surgery, Boca Raton Regional Hospital



Dr. Yeguez works at Baptist Health Orthopedics | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.