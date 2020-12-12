Dr. Jose Yeguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jose Yeguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jose Yeguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Colo-Rectal Surgery, Jackson Memorial Hospital & Minimally Invasive Surgery, Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Dr. Yeguez works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Colorectal & General Surgery670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (844) 946-9362
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good visit. Waited about 15-20 minutes in the waiting room. Everyone is very professional in the office. He takes his time to review your situation and what and why he would recommend what he recommends doing for it. Also he explains why he would not use other techniques to correct the situation. Very knowledgeable. Patient to questions. Gathers all the facts.
About Dr. Jose Yeguez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1497771323
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery, Universidad Central de Venezuela Hospital General del Oeste
- Orthopaedic Surgery & Internal Medicine, Institute of the Social Security Hospital General del Este “Dr. Domingo Luciani,”
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeguez has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeguez speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeguez.
