Dr. Jose Zuniga, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Jose Zuniga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jose Zuniga, MD
Dr. Jose Zuniga, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Wayne
Dr. Zuniga works at
Dr. Zuniga's Office Locations
Palm Beach Neurology4631 N Congress Ave Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 296-3846
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very friendly and for sure the best doctor I’ve been .
About Dr. Jose Zuniga, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1679675813
Education & Certifications
- Wayne
- Montreal Neur Hosp
- St Johns Hosp
- Neurology
Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuniga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuniga works at
Dr. Zuniga speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuniga, there are benefits to both methods.