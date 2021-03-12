Overview of Dr. Josef Gurian, MD

Dr. Josef Gurian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Gurian works at ENT Specialists Northern VA in Springfield, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA, Arlington, VA and Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.