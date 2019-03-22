Overview

Dr. Josef Holme, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Holme works at WellMed At Ben White in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.