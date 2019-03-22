Dr. Josef Holme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josef Holme, MD
Overview
Dr. Josef Holme, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Holme works at
Locations
-
1
Wellmed706 W Ben White Blvd Ste A, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 442-1996Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holme?
Always up to date on latest research. Takes all the time you need for answering questions. Includes patient wants and needs in making a care plan and follows up later. Very professional.
About Dr. Josef Holme, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1699757641
Education & Certifications
- Spohn Meml Hosp
- Spohn Meml Hosp
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holme accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holme works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.