Dr. Josef Shehebar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Josef Shehebar, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Locations
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
NYU Langone2310 65th St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 998-0100
Advanced Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Surgery PC1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Josef Shehebar, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1316246333
- Roosevelt Hosp/Columbia U
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Shehebar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shehebar.
