Dr. Josef Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josef Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Josef Simon, MD
Dr. Josef Simon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They completed their residency with Brigham and Women's Hospital
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Orthopaedic and Spine300 Mount Auburn St Ste 505, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 491-6766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Boston Orthopaedic & Spine20 Guest St Ste 225, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 738-8642
-
3
Excel Orthopaedic Specialists200 Unicorn Park Dr Ste 201, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 782-1300
-
4
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (617) 738-8642Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
As usual He is the most pleasant guy to talk to and very accommodating and understands all the things that you are going so I can't say enough about Dr. Simmons it took away all my pain and I am forever grateful
About Dr. Josef Simon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1366638710
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.