Overview of Dr. Josef Simon, MD

Dr. Josef Simon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They completed their residency with Brigham and Women's Hospital



Dr. Simon works at Prosports Orthopedics, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA, Woburn, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.