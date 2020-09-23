Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vesely Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Vesely Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marion Heart associates1805 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 867-9600Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vesely Jr?
Everybody Has Different View's ! With All The Disaster In The World Going On Today! ??I Want To Express A Happy Note ??I Was Extremely Satisfied With My Visit With Dr.Vesely And His Staff! They All Were Very Helpful , Very Pleasant Too. Dr.Vesely Was Full Of Knowledge ,And Set My Mind At Ease. He Took His Time With Me , Answer All My Questions Of Concern! I Was So Very Happy To Meet With Him! He Really Made My Day??I Would Highly Recommend Him To My Family And Friend's And I Would Give Him 10 ??'s !! If I Could??
About Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1427043900
Education & Certifications
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vesely Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vesely Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vesely Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vesely Jr works at
Dr. Vesely Jr has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vesely Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vesely Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vesely Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vesely Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vesely Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.