Overview

Dr. Josef Vesely Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Vesely Jr works at Marion Heart associates in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.