Overview

Dr. Josefina Cabahug-Heyrana, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.