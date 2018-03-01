Dr. Dominguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josefina Dominguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Josefina Dominguez, MD
Dr. Josefina Dominguez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Dr. Dominguez's Office Locations
Vascular Surgery2725 Capitol Ave Dept 402, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9400
Sutter Medical Center Sacramento2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-1410ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and surgeon. She listens and responds quickly and I would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Josefina Dominguez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez works at
Dr. Dominguez has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez.
