Dr. Josefina Farra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Josefina Farra, MD
Dr. Josefina Farra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Farra works at
Dr. Farra's Office Locations
1
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give her a billion stars I would. Not only did she save my life, but she was with me from beginning to end. She comforted my family and I, and always took her time to explain everything to us. She was never rushed, she always made sure that she made us feel safe. Anyone can go to school and be a Doctor, but it takes a special kind of human being to have heart for their patients. My scar is almost invisible and its only been a week!
About Dr. Josefina Farra, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1831332204
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farra works at
Dr. Farra has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farra.
