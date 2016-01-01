Overview of Dr. Joselita Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Joselita Rodriguez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Dsw Pediatrics & Children and Youth Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Desoto, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.