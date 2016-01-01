Overview

Dr. Joseluis Jimenez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Jimenez works at Medical Access P.c. in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.