Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD
Overview
Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic Grad Sch Med
Dr. Genebriera works at
Locations
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 1639 Atlantic Blvd1639 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 605-2995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 12525 Philips Hwy12525 Philips Hwy Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Augustine200 Southpark Blvd Ste 207, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 593-9789Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I felt comfortable throughout my visit dealing with a problem area on my arm.
About Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Catalan and Spanish
- Male
- 1548418346
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Grad Sch Med
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Dr. Genebriera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Genebriera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Genebriera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genebriera works at
Dr. Genebriera has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genebriera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Genebriera speaks Catalan and Spanish.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Genebriera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genebriera.
