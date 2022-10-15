Dr. Joseph Abdo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Abdo, MD
Dr. Joseph Abdo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.
Advanced Surgery Clinic of Mesa6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 654-2312
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
Recently was referred to him for a hernia repair. His staff went above and beyond fitting me in right away and spending time with me answering questions and getting the records I need for a future surgery, never trying to rush me out. Before the surgery Dr Abdo explained everything clearly and everything went well with no complications. I truly appreciate them for caring and taking the time to make sure everything went well and I understood everything. Good care is hard to find these days, but these people are truly amazing. I will recommend them to my friends and family and will not hesitate to use them again if needed in the future.
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1821090879
- University Hospital - St Paul
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Abdo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdo has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdo speaks Arabic and French.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdo.
