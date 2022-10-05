Dr. Abijay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Abijay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Abijay, MD
Dr. Joseph Abijay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital and Reeves County Hospital District.
Dr. Abijay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abijay's Office Locations
-
1
West Texas Neurology Clinic318 N Alleghaney Ave Ste 302, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 332-8856
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Reeves County Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abijay?
Straight forward. Very knowledgeable. Pleasant personality. I really like him and think he's an excellent doctor
About Dr. Joseph Abijay, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1225032899
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abijay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abijay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abijay works at
Dr. Abijay has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abijay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Abijay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abijay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abijay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abijay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.