Overview of Dr. Joseph Abijay, MD

Dr. Joseph Abijay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Midland Memorial Hospital and Reeves County Hospital District.



Dr. Abijay works at West Texas Neurology Clinic in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.