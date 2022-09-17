Dr. Joseph Aboujaoude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aboujaoude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Aboujaoude, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Aboujaoude, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Lebanese University School Of Med Beirut Lebanon and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Aboujaoude works at
Locations
Joseph K Aboujaoude MD PLLC65 ROSE AVE, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 354-3320
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aboujaoude?
I went to see Dr. Aboujaoude for a routine procedure. He was concerned about something out of his scope of practice and sent me for blood test- when the results came in,Gina from his office made me a specialist appointment for the next day. The doctor called me himself and explained my results. I highly recommend this doctor and his office!
About Dr. Joseph Aboujaoude, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Lebanese University School Of Med Beirut Lebanon
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aboujaoude has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aboujaoude accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aboujaoude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aboujaoude works at
Dr. Aboujaoude has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aboujaoude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aboujaoude speaks Arabic and French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Aboujaoude. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aboujaoude.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aboujaoude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aboujaoude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.