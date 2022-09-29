Dr. Abouzeid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Abouzeid, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Abouzeid, MD
Dr. Joseph Abouzeid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center.
Dr. Abouzeid works at
Dr. Abouzeid's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente8250 Woodman Ave, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Great. He's knowledgeable and thorough. He explained it all set my mind at ease. Painless injection. Very encouraging of my next steps.
About Dr. Joseph Abouzeid, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
