Overview

Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Carolina Primary Care and Diabetes Center in Anderson, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.