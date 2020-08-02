Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Primary Care and Diabetes Center1221 N Fant St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 231-0235
-
2
Carolina Primary Care and Diabetes Center Anderson, SC3320 Highway 81 N, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 231-0235
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Dr. Abraham is an excellent doctor. So knowledgeable. He has solved my medical issues so quickly and better than any other doctor I have known. Dr. Abraham cares. The other doctors I have been to in Seneca, SC and Anderson, SC did not help me and did not seem to care. But Dr. Abraham cared a great deal and focused on my medical issue. I am so glad he is my doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Abraham, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1497934657
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.