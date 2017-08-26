See All Pediatricians in Briarwood, NY
Dr. Joseph Abularrage, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Abularrage, MD

Dr. Joseph Abularrage, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Briarwood, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Abularrage works at Joseph J Abularrage MD MPH in Briarwood, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abularrage's Office Locations

    Joseph J Abularrage MD MPH
    56 45 Main St, Briarwood, NY 11435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-1033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Developmental Assessment Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Joseph Abularrage, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053335364
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Bellevue Hospital Center|Bellvue Hosp Mc
    Internship
    • New York University Bellevue Medical Center|New York University-Bellevue Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
