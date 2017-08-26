Dr. Joseph Abularrage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abularrage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Abularrage, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Abularrage, MD
Dr. Joseph Abularrage, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Briarwood, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Abularrage's Office Locations
Joseph J Abularrage MD MPH56 45 Main St, Briarwood, NY 11435 Directions (718) 670-1033
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
The experience I had taking my children to Dr. Abularrage's office was ,I can say the best I ever had , Bringing my child to someone who cares for his patients We are very Glad to have found such a great pediatrician and a caring one at that Thank You Dr. Abularrage.
About Dr. Joseph Abularrage, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center|Bellvue Hosp Mc
- New York University Bellevue Medical Center|New York University-Bellevue Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Abularrage works at
