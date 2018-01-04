Overview of Dr. Joseph Angel Acosta, MD

Dr. Joseph Angel Acosta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Acosta works at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Infectious Disease in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.