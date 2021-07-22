Dr. Joseph Adel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Adel, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Adel, MD
Dr. Joseph Adel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from American U of Beirut Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Adel's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery4677 Towne Centre Rd Ste 301, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (855) 298-9888
Hillsborough247 Us Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (732) 456-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent and well versed in his field. I have had a coil in my brain for 13 years and when he came on board to Dr. Field’s office he has taken over monitoring it on a yearly basis. Recently something did not look right on CT scan so he did an angiogram to check it out - everything was okay but he took the time to do test and checked it out.
About Dr. Joseph Adel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1689830192
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- American U of Beirut Medical Center
- American University of Beirut
- Neurosurgery
