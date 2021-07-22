See All Neurosurgeons in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Joseph Adel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Adel, MD

Dr. Joseph Adel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from American U of Beirut Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital and Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Adel works at Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Hillsborough, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adel's Office Locations

    Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery
    4677 Towne Centre Rd Ste 301, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 298-9888
    Hillsborough
    247 Us Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 456-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2021
    Very competent and well versed in his field. I have had a coil in my brain for 13 years and when he came on board to Dr. Field’s office he has taken over monitoring it on a yearly basis. Recently something did not look right on CT scan so he did an angiogram to check it out - everything was okay but he took the time to do test and checked it out.
    Linda Zmarthie — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Adel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689830192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • American U of Beirut Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Adel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adel has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

