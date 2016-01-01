Overview of Dr. Joseph Africa, MD

Dr. Joseph Africa, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Africa works at Memorial Division of Kidney Transplant in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.