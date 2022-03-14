Overview of Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM

Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Alencherry works at Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.