Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM

Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Alencherry works at Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alencherry's Office Locations

    Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 312, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 322-7691
    Daniel Firshein Dpm
    7 CHRISTOPHER ST, New York, NY 10014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-2000
    Foot and Ankle Surgeons of New York
    315 W 57th St Ste 312, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 706-0790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Quality Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Alencherry, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023279577
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital Queens
    • New York Hopsital Queens
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Cornell University
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
