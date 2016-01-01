Overview

Dr. Joseph Alessandro, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Warwick, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.