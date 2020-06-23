Overview of Dr. Joseph Alexander, MD

Dr. Joseph Alexander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.