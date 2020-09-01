See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Joseph Alimasuya, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Alimasuya, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alimasuya works at JOSEPH ALIMASUYA in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cerda Sniffin Psychology Group
    6777 N Willow Ave, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 261-2999
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:30pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Alimasuya, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Nigerian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1598768590
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
