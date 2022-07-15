Dr. Joseph Allegretti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allegretti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Allegretti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Allegretti, MD
Dr. Joseph Allegretti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Allegretti works at
Dr. Allegretti's Office Locations
-
1
University of Head & Neck Associates1725 W Harrison St Ste 340, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 664-6715
-
2
Oak Brook Office120 Oakbrook Ctr Ste 508, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 574-8222
-
3
Western Dupage Obstetrics & Gynecology Sc3800 Highland Ave Ste 105, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 574-8222
-
4
Advocate Southwest Campus Medical Building18210 La Grange Rd Ste 206, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 444-1530
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allegretti?
Dr Allegretti is very knowledgeable. I have been a patient of his for many years. He and Jessica works good together. I would strongly recommend them to someone.
About Dr. Joseph Allegretti, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922008333
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med College
- Indiana University School Of Med
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allegretti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allegretti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allegretti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allegretti works at
Dr. Allegretti has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allegretti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Allegretti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allegretti.
