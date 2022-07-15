Overview of Dr. Joseph Allegretti, MD

Dr. Joseph Allegretti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.



Dr. Allegretti works at Midwest Sinus Center University in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL, Downers Grove, IL and Tinley Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.