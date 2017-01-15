Dr. Joseph Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Alonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Alonso, MD
Dr. Joseph Alonso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York - Upstate Medical Center|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Alonso's Office Locations
Ocala3310 SW 34th St, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 574-6883Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alonso is a good cardiologist and is very caring. He spends time with you and never acts rushed. He is always smiling and cheerful....that is a plus!
About Dr. Joseph Alonso, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174553739
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Unif Hosp Of Cincinnati|University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- State University of New York - Upstate Medical Center|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alonso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.
