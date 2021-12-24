Overview of Dr. Joseph Alonzo, MD

Dr. Joseph Alonzo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center|Lac King/drew Med Center



Dr. Alonzo works at Optum-Covina Main in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.