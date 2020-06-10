Dr. Joseph Alshon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alshon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Alshon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Alshon, DO
Dr. Joseph Alshon, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL.
Dr. Alshon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alshon's Office Locations
-
1
Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants4485 N State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319 Directions (954) 691-3152
-
2
Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants7171 N University Dr Ste 300, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 692-6285Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alshon?
Dr. Alshon has been my quality of life lifesaver. He takes the time to listen and works with me to find a better solution to ease the daily pain. He understands the "plug and play" doesn't work for all human machines. He also keeps updated in the medical field often telling me new studies coming out affecting my medical issues. I am very happy to have found Dr. Alshon. If I didn't like Dr. Alshon I sure would have not given any of my homemade Mango Jam that I stood and made through all this COVID-19. We are still looking to get relief but I'm very sure Doc will find a Solution real soon, and to everyone else who complains about the scheduling, if your looking for a great doctor Dr. Alshon is he one and "PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE" you have to wait for the best! Rochelle Sabol Ft Lauderdale, Florida 2020
About Dr. Joseph Alshon, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1326010737
Education & Certifications
- South East Med Center|South East Med Ctr
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alshon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alshon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alshon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alshon works at
Dr. Alshon has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alshon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Alshon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alshon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alshon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alshon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.