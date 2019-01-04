Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altongy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD
Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Altongy works at
Dr. Altongy's Office Locations
Carniol Paul MD Office33 Overlook Rd Ste 202, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent dr
About Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1053367417
Education & Certifications
- Alfred I. Dupont Institute
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Princeton University, Master Of Science In Chemical Engineering, 1975
