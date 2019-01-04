Overview of Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD

Dr. Joseph Altongy, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Altongy works at CARNIOL PAUL MD OFFICE in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.