Overview

Dr. Joseph Amavisca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gresham, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Amavisca works at Urgent Care NW - Gresham in Gresham, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.