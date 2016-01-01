Dr. Joseph Ameh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ameh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ameh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ameh, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Lagos College of Medicine - Lagos Nigeria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Ameh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Central Avenue1121 N Central Ave Ste B, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 338-3679
-
2
Pulmonary Disease Specialists - Davenport10124 US Highway 27 Ste 202, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (407) 338-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ameh?
About Dr. Joseph Ameh, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, French and Spanish
- 1225144579
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry - New Jersey - Newark NJ
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine - Las Vegas NV
- Lago University - Lagos Nigeria
- University of Lagos College of Medicine - Lagos Nigeria
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ameh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ameh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ameh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ameh works at
Dr. Ameh has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ameh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ameh speaks French and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ameh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ameh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ameh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ameh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.