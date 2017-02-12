See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Joseph Ament, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Ament, MD

Dr. Joseph Ament, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).

Dr. Ament works at Joseph D Ament MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ament's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph D Ament MD
    920 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 410-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 12, 2017
    Good listener. Very busy practice
    — Feb 12, 2017
    About Dr. Joseph Ament, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740212166
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Ament, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ament is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ament has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ament has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ament. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ament.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ament, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ament appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

