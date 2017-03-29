Dr. Joseph Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas200 Patewood Dr Ste C100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-7422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Greer315 Medical Pkwy Ste 100, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 454-7422
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Anderson and his staff were all exceptional. I broke my leg and needed two surgeries. Over the past 6 months every interaction was professional and personal. Very impressed and would definitely recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1609988260
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Morton's Neuroma
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.