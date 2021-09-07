Dr. Joseph Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Andrews, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Andrews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andrews J Joseph MD87 E Main St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18705 Directions (570) 821-1982
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?
I had been suffering from a stomach malady for over 20 years. Dr. Andrews ordered some tests, identified the problem, and corrected it almost immediately. I am completely well now after being miserable for over 20 years. I am a retired United States Army Veteran and a former employee of the United States Department of Labor. WELL DONE DOCTOR!! KUDOS!!!
About Dr. Joseph Andrews, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932293594
Education & Certifications
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews has seen patients for Constipation, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.