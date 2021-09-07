Overview

Dr. Joseph Andrews, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Andrews works at ANDREWS J JOSEPH MD in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.