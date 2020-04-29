Overview of Dr. Joseph Antonowicz, MD

Dr. Joseph Antonowicz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Antonowicz works at Altoona Regional Health System in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.