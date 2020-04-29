Dr. Joseph Antonowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Antonowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Antonowicz, MD
Dr. Joseph Antonowicz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Antonowicz works at
Dr. Antonowicz's Office Locations
-
1
Altoona Regional Health System620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 889-2141
-
2
Upmc Behavioral Health of the Alleghenies500 E Chestnut Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 943-0414
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antonowicz?
This guy is freakin' awesome. I may not be alive today if not for him. I know I would not be the same person. I am glad to have met him. He helped me so much.
About Dr. Joseph Antonowicz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265480834
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonowicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonowicz works at
Dr. Antonowicz has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.