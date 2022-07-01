Overview

Dr. Joseph Aragon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Aragon works at Sansum Clinic Dermatology in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.