Dr. Joseph Armao, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Armao works at Summa Health Medical Group Family Medicine - Embassy Pkwy in Fairlawn, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.