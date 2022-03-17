Overview

Dr. Joseph Armovit, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Armovit works at Vpa PC in Okemos, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.